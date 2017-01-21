Locals take to the streets from Miami to D.C.
Thousands of people attended the Women's Rally in South Florida, which took place Jan. 21 at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Miami. The rally was one of many manifestations happening across the country in support of the Women's March on Washington, happening on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|40 min
|celcius
|3
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC