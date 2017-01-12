Local Cubans react to 'Wet Foot Dry F...

Local Cubans react to 'Wet Foot Dry Foot' repeal

Less than two months ago Cubans in South Florida celebrated the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, hoping his passing meant the beginning of a new story for the island, but on Thursday, President Barack Obama closed an entire chapter. "He made the biggest mistake 8 days before leaving the White House," said Carlos Gonzalez, a Cuban author and exile living in West Palm Beach.

