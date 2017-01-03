Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez has been ap...

Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez has been appointed Chief Litigation Officer and Collections Specialist ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

HotelPlanner.com 205 Datura St. 10th Floor West Palm Beach, FL 33401 United States Tollfree: 800-898-1347 Phone: 800-604-7276 Visit Website Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez has been appointed Chief Litigation Officer and Collections Specialist at HotelPlanner.com in West Palm Beach - FL, USA HotelPlanner.com is happy to announce their latest team member Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez, who has joined the company to further improve performance and increase company value. Leticia will provide in house counsel and manage the day-to-day legal needs of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 19 min Alford 150
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun Listen 5
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Jan 4 Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 11 at 4:42AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC