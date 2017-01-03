Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez has been appointed Chief Litigation Officer and Collections Specialist ...
HotelPlanner.com 205 Datura St. 10th Floor West Palm Beach, FL 33401 United States Tollfree: 800-898-1347 Phone: 800-604-7276 Visit Website Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez has been appointed Chief Litigation Officer and Collections Specialist at HotelPlanner.com in West Palm Beach - FL, USA HotelPlanner.com is happy to announce their latest team member Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez, who has joined the company to further improve performance and increase company value. Leticia will provide in house counsel and manage the day-to-day legal needs of the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|19 min
|Alford
|150
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC