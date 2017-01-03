HotelPlanner.com 205 Datura St. 10th Floor West Palm Beach, FL 33401 United States Tollfree: 800-898-1347 Phone: 800-604-7276 Visit Website Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez has been appointed Chief Litigation Officer and Collections Specialist at HotelPlanner.com in West Palm Beach - FL, USA HotelPlanner.com is happy to announce their latest team member Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez, who has joined the company to further improve performance and increase company value. Leticia will provide in house counsel and manage the day-to-day legal needs of the company.

