Larry Flynt to appear at Hustler Hollywood's grand opening in West Palm Beach

Larry Flynt speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of Flynt Publishing Monday, Jan. 11, 1999, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Flynt appeared on CNBC and held a news conference Monday night to allege hypocrisy in past personal conduct of Rep. Bob Barr, R-Ga., one of the 13 House managers presenting the impeachment case in the Senate.

