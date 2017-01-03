Key West leader: Make 'conversion' th...

Key West leader: Make 'conversion' therapy illegal on children who question their sexuality

One Key West city leader wants to make it illegal for a licensed professional to engage in treatment to change a child's gender identity or sexual orientation. A proposed ordinance would criminalize any professional practice of "conversion therapy" on minors within the city limits, making it a second-degree misdemeanor.

