Key West leader: Make 'conversion' therapy illegal on children who question their sexuality
One Key West city leader wants to make it illegal for a licensed professional to engage in treatment to change a child's gender identity or sexual orientation. A proposed ordinance would criminalize any professional practice of "conversion therapy" on minors within the city limits, making it a second-degree misdemeanor.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|6 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|50
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Tue
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Tue
|positronium
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 2
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
