Katharine, the great white shark, pings off Palm Beach | WeatherPlus
Ocearch reported this week that after months of silence, Katharine's satellite tracking device "pings toward West Palm Beach, Florida!" Where she's headed is unclear, but her fondness for South Florida became known in 2014 when she spent time near Sebastian Inlet, Stuart and east of Boynton Beach. Chris Fischer founded Ocearch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|3 hr
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|9 hr
|TerriB1
|150
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 8
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC