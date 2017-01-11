Katharine, the great white shark, pin...

Katharine, the great white shark, pings off Palm Beach | WeatherPlus

14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Ocearch reported this week that after months of silence, Katharine's satellite tracking device "pings toward West Palm Beach, Florida!" Where she's headed is unclear, but her fondness for South Florida became known in 2014 when she spent time near Sebastian Inlet, Stuart and east of Boynton Beach. Chris Fischer founded Ocearch.

