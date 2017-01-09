Just in: WPBF-TV Channel 25 is back o...

Just in: WPBF-TV Channel 25 is back on DirecTV, new contract reached with...

12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

DirecTV and Hearst Television, parent company of WPBF-TV Channel 25 in West Palm Beach, have signed a new five-year contract, and the station is once again available to DirecTV subscribers. AT&T spokeswoman Kelly Starling confirmed Monday that the two companies reached an agreement, and that Hearst stations are back on DirecTV in all markets.

