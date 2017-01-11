Jury decides Dylann Roof should be pu...

Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shooting

Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shoot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather Roof was found guilty in the deaths of nine people in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

