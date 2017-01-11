Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shooting
Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shoot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather Roof was found guilty in the deaths of nine people in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|5 hr
|TerriB1
|150
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 8
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC