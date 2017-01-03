Increased Security at Albany Internat...

Increased Security at Albany International Airport Following Fort Lauderdale Shooting

16 hrs ago

"We brought more K9's in, added a few people out on the curb to let them know that the cops are here, and they're aware of it," said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. It was far from the first time the agency has increased visibility at the airport following a mass casualty incident elsewhere in the country.

