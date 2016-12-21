Inaugural Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Fair kicks off 2017 season

The Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Fair, presented by Art Miami and sponsored by the City of West Palm Beach will make its debut in West Palm Beach City's Tent Site on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 with an exclusive VIP Preview sponsored by Christie's International Real Estate benefitting The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Collectors, art connoisseurs and art world luminaries alike will have the opportunity to acquire investment quality Blue Chip contemporary, Post-War works from 50 top international galleries over the four days.

