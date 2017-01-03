Higher gas prices kick in as New Year...

Higher gas prices kick in as New Year starts, with more increases expected

19 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

If gasoline prices seem higher this week, it's because they are. Palm Beach County's average for a gallon of regular jumped to $2.51 Tuesday, from $2.43 a week ago and $2.30 a month ago.

