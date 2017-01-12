FSU receiver Travis Rudolph leaving f...

FSU receiver Travis Rudolph leaving for NFL, per reports

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tomahawk Nation

We're still waiting to see which new additions Florida State will welcome to Tallahassee on National Signing Day, but in the meantime, the 'Noles today learned of one important player who will not back in the fold for 2017, according to reports. Receiver Travis Rudolph, of West Palm Beach, will be foregoing his senior season to head to the NFL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... 14 hr Voodoo econonics 2
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Fri Listen 7
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Wed Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Jan 11 TerriB1 150
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC