FSU receiver Travis Rudolph leaving for NFL, per reports
We're still waiting to see which new additions Florida State will welcome to Tallahassee on National Signing Day, but in the meantime, the 'Noles today learned of one important player who will not back in the fold for 2017, according to reports. Receiver Travis Rudolph, of West Palm Beach, will be foregoing his senior season to head to the NFL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Nation.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|14 hr
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Fri
|Listen
|7
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Wed
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC