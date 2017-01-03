Fort Lauderdale Attack Affects Hudson Valley Travelers
Stewart International Airport's flight scheduled to depart to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and two flights that were scheduled to arrive from Fort Lauderdale, have been canceled because of the deadly attack Friday afternoon. "Everything else is booked in LaGuardia, Kennedy, Newark; everything is booked into closer airports like West Palm [Beach] or Miami," said traveler Erika Galiatsos.
