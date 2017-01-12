Former WPB councilman running for Boca mayor
The mayor of Boca Raton got a last minute challenger in this year's elections. On the last day to file, former West Palm Beach city commissioner Al Zucaro submitted paperwork to run for Boca's top spot.
