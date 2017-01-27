Former School Board member Michael Murgio gets probation in bribery case
Former Palm Beach County School Board Member Michael Murgio on Friday was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine after pleading guilding in a federal bribery case involving his son. Former Palm Beach County School Board Member Michael Murgio on Friday was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine after pleading guilding in a federal bribery case involving his son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North County Court Elderly Care
|9 hr
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Fri
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Thu
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Thu
|iguana man
|27
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Focua
|31
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|CuriousGirl
|3
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC