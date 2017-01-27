Former School Board member Michael Murgio gets probation in bribery case

Former Palm Beach County School Board Member Michael Murgio on Friday was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine after pleading guilding in a federal bribery case involving his son. Former Palm Beach County School Board Member Michael Murgio on Friday was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine after pleading guilding in a federal bribery case involving his son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.