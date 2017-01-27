Former School Board member Michael Mu...

Former School Board member Michael Murgio gets probation in bribery case

Former Palm Beach County School Board Member Michael Murgio on Friday was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine after pleading guilding in a federal bribery case involving his son.

