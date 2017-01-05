Football recruiting: Oxbridge Academy...

Football recruiting: Oxbridge Academy Ath C.J. Smith picks up four Power...

21 hrs ago

Oxbridge Academy's C.J. Smith catches a touchdown pass over Saint John Paul II Academy Trey Ingraham in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 22, 2016. The Oxbridge Academy wide receiver and defensive back received offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin, Smith told 247Sports .

