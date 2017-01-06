Florida's R3DC3D Shares Latest Mixtape 'Problem Child'
Up-and-coming Miami artist R3DC3D has released his latest project. The new mixtape, "Problem Child" features 27 tracks including, "For Practice", "Flezz Out", and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|16 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|19 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Jan 3
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Jan 3
|positronium
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC