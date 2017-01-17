Evidence against Florida officer charged in killing released
In this Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, the casket carrying the body of Corey Jones is wheeled out after funeral services at the Payne Chapel AME of West Palm Beach, Fla. Jones was shot multiple times on Oct. 18, 2015, in Palm Beach Gardens by an undercover officer as he waited for a tow truck for his stalled vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Tue
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC