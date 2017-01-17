Evidence against Florida officer charged in killing released

In this Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, the casket carrying the body of Corey Jones is wheeled out after funeral services at the Payne Chapel AME of West Palm Beach, Fla. Jones was shot multiple times on Oct. 18, 2015, in Palm Beach Gardens by an undercover officer as he waited for a tow truck for his stalled vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.