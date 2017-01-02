Donald Trump ejects biographer from his Florida golf course
President-elect Donald Trump kicked a biographer out of his West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course on Friday, according to a Politico report . Harry Hurt III, who authored "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," was supposed to play at Trump International Golf Club with three others, including billionaire GOP donor David Koch, a member of the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump computers
|39 min
|Shenanigans
|20
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|6 hr
|PayupSucka
|40
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Sat
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC