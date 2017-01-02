Donald Trump ejects biographer from h...

Donald Trump ejects biographer from his Florida golf course

Read more: Golfweek

President-elect Donald Trump kicked a biographer out of his West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course on Friday, according to a Politico report . Harry Hurt III, who authored "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," was supposed to play at Trump International Golf Club with three others, including billionaire GOP donor David Koch, a member of the club.

