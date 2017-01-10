Dog recovering from gunshot to face during armed home invasion
The pup's right eye stitched shut from a gunshot to the face. **Graphic Warning** West Palm Beach, FL Jaxon is back home recovering from an emergency life-saving surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|1 hr
|Truth
|146
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC