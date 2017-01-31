Deputy facing sex charges allowed to continue military training
A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy accused of sexual battery was allowed Tuesday to continue his military training while awaiting trial. Deputies arrested Jason Nebergall in December on charges of sexual battery for allegedly forcing himself on a woman, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|6 hr
|Mict
|4
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC