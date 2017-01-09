Courageous Conversations bridges the community

Dr. David Husted, a psychiatrist from JFK Hospital in Atlantis, leads a facilitated conversation at the first Courageous Conversations event at Temple Israel in West Palm Beach last Nov. 11. The next discussion, about "Suicide Prevention and Mental Illness," will take place on Jan. 20. Courtesy Dr. David Husted, a psychiatrist from JFK Hospital in Atlantis, leads a facilitated conversation at the first Courageous Conversations event at Temple Israel in West Palm Beach last Nov. 11. The next discussion, about "Suicide Prevention and Mental Illness," will take place on Jan. 20. Courtesy Early in 2016, B3/The Palm Beach Jewish Boomer Platform - a national initiative funded locally by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County 's Innovation Fund - presented the results of an in-depth survey about Jewish Baby Boomers and Jewish family life in Palm Beach County .

