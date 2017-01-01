Cordon Bleu’s husband-wife duo ...

Cordon Bleu’s husband-wife duo hosting local dinner with Virginia winemaker | The Dish

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Daily News

Unless you count wee-hour champagne breakfast buffets after swanky Palm Beach party revelers cried out "Happy New Year," the first formal 2017 wine-paired meal affair in our area may be one this week that brings a Virginia winemaker to a tea house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump computers 19 min ICE 17
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 5 hr PayupSucka 40
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Sat Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Dec 28 Floridistan Sucks 123
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 02 at 2:35AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC