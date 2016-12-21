Cops: West Palm man shot at cows on T...

Cops: West Palm man shot at cows on Turnpike

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

A West Palm Beach man is facing several charges after being accused of shooting at cows while traveling along Florida's Turnpike. News outlets report the Florida Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Elvis Antonio Artola was arrested Saturday after troopers received a call about a man hanging out of a car shooting a rifle near Osceola Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 1 hr Evilgelicalling 49
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth 3 hr Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers 7 hr positronium 28
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Mon zorro 124
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC