Continue reading

In Case You Missed It - Nutson's Weekly Automotive News Digest - December 26 - Jan 1, 2017; CES, Recalls, Awards, Ford, VW, and Honda AUTO CENTRAL CHICAGO, January 1, 2017; Every Sunday Larry Nutson, Senior Editor and Chicago Car Guy along with fellow senior editors Steve Purdy and Thom Cannell from The Auto Channel Michigan Bureau, give you TACH's "take" on this past week's automotive news in easy to digest mega-tweet sized nuggets.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|33 min
|Abrahammock Regions
|34
|Trump computers
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Sat
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
