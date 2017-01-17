Concerns over Brightline spark push for high-speed rail regulations
A group of Treasure Coast lawmakers concerned over the safety of All Aboard Florida's Brightline service filed bills on Tuesday aimed at regulating the company's express-passenger trains and other high-speed rail ventures. The first Brightline train has arrived, housed in the company's rail repair facility off of Division Avenue in West Palm Beach on December 14, 2016.
