Cleveland Clinic West Palm Beach facility renamed
A Cleveland Clinic facility in West Palm Beach is getting a new name in the wake of a multimillion-dollar gift from native Clevelanders who became Palm Beach County residents, Robert and Suzanne Tomsich. Searches for "Cleveland Clinic West Palm Beach" on the web will still turn up the nonprofit medical organization's CityPlace facility , but its official name now is the Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|5 hr
|Brian_G
|4
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC