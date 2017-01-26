City Commissioner Keith James City Commissioner Cory Neering Scratch the city's March 14 election.
No challengers materialized to oppose incumbents Keith James and Cory Neering by the Jan. 10 deadline, so the two get automatically reinstated. James, a Harvard-educated lawyer who has lived in West Palm Beach since 1987, first took office in March 2011 as the District 4 commissioner, in the western part of the city.
