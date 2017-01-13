Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in B...

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Boynton Beach this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Landmark Memorial at Currie Park on N. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach Saturday, May 21, 2016. On Sunday, the city and the Boynton Beach Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee will host a Celebration Gala at Benvenuto Restaurant in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The event is from 6:3o to 9 p.m at 1730 N. Federal Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... 1 hr Voodoo econonics 2
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 17 hr Listen 7
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Wed Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Jan 11 TerriB1 150
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 13 at 12:45PM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC