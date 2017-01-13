Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Boynton Beach this weekend

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Landmark Memorial at Currie Park on N. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach Saturday, May 21, 2016. On Sunday, the city and the Boynton Beach Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee will host a Celebration Gala at Benvenuto Restaurant in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The event is from 6:3o to 9 p.m at 1730 N. Federal Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.