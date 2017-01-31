Butch Trucks Death Ruled Suicide by Handgun
Butch Trucks, the founding drummer of the Allman Brothers Band, shot himself with a pistol in front of his wife, according to police. The Miami Herald reports that the couple were in their condo in downtown West Palm Beach on January 24 when Trucks, 69, shot himself in the head with the gun as his wife, Melinda, stood nearby.
