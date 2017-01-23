Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band Co...

Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder, Has Died: 1947-2017

"Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. His wife, four children, four grandchildren and all of the Allman Brothers Band, their families and Road Crew survive Butch.

