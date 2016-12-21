Biographer says Trump booted him from golf course

Biographer says Trump booted him from...

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The author of a decades-old biography critical of Donald Trump says the President-elect asked him to leave a Trump-owned Florida golf course Friday, alleging his presence was "inappropriate." Harry Hurt III, who penned "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," says he was preparing for a round at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach late last week and introduced himself to the billionaire Republican, who was on a practice range.

