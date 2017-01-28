Ban on migrants hits close to home fo...

Ban on migrants hits close to home for some South Floridians

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

President Donald Trump's order banning refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries worried some South Floridians with ties to those nations, but the president of the Syrian Lebanese American Club of Florida applauded the move. "For the first time in years, someone is doing the right thing," said Anton Alzien of West Palm Beach, who works as an executive for an information technology company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North County Court Elderly Care 23 hr Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Fri The Clerks Office 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Thu Listen 14
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Jan 26 iguana man 27
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Jan 26 Focua 31
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) Jan 26 CuriousGirl 3
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Jan 24 Brian_G 13
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC