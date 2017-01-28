Ban on migrants hits close to home for some South Floridians
President Donald Trump's order banning refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries worried some South Floridians with ties to those nations, but the president of the Syrian Lebanese American Club of Florida applauded the move. "For the first time in years, someone is doing the right thing," said Anton Alzien of West Palm Beach, who works as an executive for an information technology company.
