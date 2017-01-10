All Aboard's Brightline to unveil first passenger train
The first Brightline train has arrived, housed in the company's rail repair facility off of Division Avenue in West Palm Beach on December 14, 2016. All Aboard Florida's Brightline will unveil its first passenger train at a private event on Wednesday in West Palm Beach.
