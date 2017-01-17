After Cirque and Taylor Swift, dancer finds Birthright
Eliana Girard, a dancer who was worked with Cirque du Soleil and Taylor Swift, at the Western Wall with Birthright A group of Orthodox Union Israel Free Spirit Birthright participants currently in Israel includes Eliana Girard, 25, who was a pole dancer for Cirque Du Soleil, a backup dancer for Taylor Swift, and winner of the ninth season of reality show "So You Think You Can Dance." The dancer is on an arts and entertainment bus of the trip geared to introduce young American Jews to the land of Israel, and the ten-day trip is "blowing" her mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|4 hr
|CAS
|4
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Mon
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC