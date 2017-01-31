Acupuncture nonprofit scouts Cuba
West Palm Beach acupuncture physician James Hanlon is in Cuba this week, with a nonprofit called the Wu Project, looking to set up opportunities to teach and treat islanders. The nonprofit has conducted programs in Mexico, Guatemala, Afghanistan and Nepal, teaching health care providers how to use holistic health in their practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|6 hr
|Mict
|4
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC