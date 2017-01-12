Accused teen 'doctor' indicted on charges in Va.
A West Palm Beach teenager accused of pretending to be a doctor has been indicted on charges in Virginia after authorities say tried to illegally buy a car. News outlets report a grand jury last week indicted 19-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson on charges of making false statements to obtain credit, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft and forgery.
