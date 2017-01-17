a oeMore Than Pinka Palm Tran Bus Encourages Breast Cancer Awareness
Palm Tran, working with Susan G. Komen South Florida and Lamar Transit Advertising, unveiled the 2017 breast cancer awareness bus at the Lake Pavilion in Downtown West Palm Beach on Jan. 12, 2017. Speakers at the event included County Mayor Paulette Burdick, County Commissioner Mack Bernard, Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes, Palm Tran, and Executive Director Dayve Gabbard, Susan G. Komen South Florida.
