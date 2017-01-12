93-year-old PB County man with dement...

93-year-old PB County man with dementia missing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPTV Local News

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 93-year-old man who has severe dementia. Theodore Frederick Fuller was last seen at 6:22 p.m. Sunday after PBSO said he walked away from his residence on Venus Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta... 1 hr Solarman 3
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) 21 hr tinkle tinkle 25
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun The One 8
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Jan 13 Voodoo econonics 2
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Jan 11 TerriB1 150
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC