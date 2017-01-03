3 Bay area Macy's store among 68 closing in U.S.
Macy's has announced plans to close 68 department stores nationwide this year as part of a new strategy to increase the customer experience experience at fewer stores. Two Macy's stores in Florida also are on the list: Oviedo Marketplace in Oviedo near Orlando and CityPlace in West Palm Beach.
