Wednesday is shortest day of year as ...

Wednesday is shortest day of year as autumn falls to winter

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Wednesday is the first day of winter, an astronomical milestone marking autumn's official end when the sun shines directly on the Tropic of Capricorn, robbing the Northern Hemisphere of daylight. In West Palm Beach, Wednesday's daylight will last 10 hours, 27 minutes, less than one second shorter than today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... 1 hr just a guy i knew 1
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Wed JULIO 5
Almost Done Wed Hunter 1
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Dec 19 Asap 30
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 18 Habitual Horrors 24
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Dec 15 LezBeAlone 3
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks Dec 12 Archangel 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC