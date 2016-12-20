Wednesday is shortest day of year as autumn falls to winter
Wednesday is the first day of winter, an astronomical milestone marking autumn's official end when the sun shines directly on the Tropic of Capricorn, robbing the Northern Hemisphere of daylight. In West Palm Beach, Wednesday's daylight will last 10 hours, 27 minutes, less than one second shorter than today.
