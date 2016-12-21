U.S. issues travel warning for Jordan...

U.S. issues travel warning for Jordan after recent attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

The U.S. State Department on Friday warned Americans traveling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country. More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Fri OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Fri Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Dec 19 Asap 30
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Dec 15 LezBeAlone 3
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks Dec 12 Archangel 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC