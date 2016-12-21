U.S. issues travel warning for Jordan after recent attacks
The U.S. State Department on Friday warned Americans traveling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country. More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.
