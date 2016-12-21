Trump to play golf with Tiger Woods on Friday: report
The pair will play at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Golf Digest reported . CNN's Jim Acosta also reported the planned meet-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Fri
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC