Trump open to arms race and better relations with Russia and Putin
Trump open to arms race and better relations with Russia and Putin President-elect calls for strengthening and expanding nuclear capability Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hfZWMl Amid back-and-forth about nuclear weapons capability, President-elect Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin exchanged end-of-the-year greetings revealed on Friday and pledged to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Trump's office released the letter, dated Dec. 15, in which Putin said he hopes to work with the new U.S. president in a "constructive and pragmatic manner" in order to "restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas."
