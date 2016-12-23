Trump open to arms race and better re...

Trump open to arms race and better relations with Russia and Putin

Trump open to arms race and better relations with Russia and Putin President-elect calls for strengthening and expanding nuclear capability Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hfZWMl Amid back-and-forth about nuclear weapons capability, President-elect Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin exchanged end-of-the-year greetings revealed on Friday and pledged to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Trump's office released the letter, dated Dec. 15, in which Putin said he hopes to work with the new U.S. president in a "constructive and pragmatic manner" in order to "restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas."

