Trump ditches media to play golf, off...

Trump ditches media to play golf, offers New Year's wishes - even to his 'enemies'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Toronto Star

This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: 'Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump computers 8 hr Sprinkles5144 11
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 10 hr PayupSucka 37
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Sat Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Dec 28 Floridistan Sucks 123
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 02 at 2:35AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,693 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC