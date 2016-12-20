Trump condemns Berlin attack, says things 'only getting worse'

A German police investigator rests at a Christmas market following an accident with a truck that ploughed into a crowd on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. [Photo/Agencies] WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday condemned an attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed nine people and injured dozens more, linking the attack to "Islamist terrorists" before German police officials had said who was responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.