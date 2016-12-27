Ticket alert: Tony Bennett at the Kravis Center

The Kravis Center on Tuesday announced that it will host a March 3 performance by the legendary singer whose remarkable career can now be distilled down to two words: Tony Bennett. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at Kravis.org , and at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

