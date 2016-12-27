Ticket alert: Tony Bennett at the Kravis Center
The Kravis Center on Tuesday announced that it will host a March 3 performance by the legendary singer whose remarkable career can now be distilled down to two words: Tony Bennett. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at Kravis.org , and at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|11 hr
|Deployed_To_Flori...
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|19 hr
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Sun
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC