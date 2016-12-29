Temperatures crash Friday with first significant cold front | WeatherPlus
Friday's daytime high temperature could be more than 15 degrees cooler than today as a front pushes through ushering in arctic air. Today's daytime high in West Palm Beach is expected to reach a sunny 84 degrees, while Friday will struggle to get out of the 60s.
