Prince Died Without Paying Divorce Lawyer

Tuesday Dec 20

Prince might be dead, but that doesn't mean he's off the hook with a divorce lawyer who claims the singer signed off without paying his $600k tab. Cousins Law Firm in West Palm Beach filed a claim with the singer's estate demanding payment of a $599,735.63 bill.

