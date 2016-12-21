Parables and Truli.com Reach a Content Distribution Agreement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment, announced a content distribution agreement with Truli.com, a family-friendly website featuring thousands of On-demand videos and streaming content in English and Spanish. As a result of this agreement, Truli.com audience now has access to Parables' robust collection of uplifting Christian movies and series, captivating documentaries, educational children's programming and acclaimed original productions.

