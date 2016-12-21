Parables and Truli.com Reach a Content Distribution Agreement
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment, announced a content distribution agreement with Truli.com, a family-friendly website featuring thousands of On-demand videos and streaming content in English and Spanish. As a result of this agreement, Truli.com audience now has access to Parables' robust collection of uplifting Christian movies and series, captivating documentaries, educational children's programming and acclaimed original productions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|1 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Wed
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Wed
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 18
|Habitual Horrors
|24
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC